Urvashi Dholakia confirms her participation in Nach Baliye Season 9

MUMBAI: Nach Baliye is one of the most popular dance-based reality shows. The show is returning to television screens with season nine. The upcoming season will see both couples and ex-lovers battling it out to lift the winner's trophy. With this, for the first time in the history of Indian television, ex-couples will come together to participate in the dance competition. The upcoming season is being produced by Bollywood star Salman Khan. Ever since the theme was announced, many speculations about the participants have been made. Many celebrities have not confirmed anything as of now but Urvashi Dholakia has opened up about accepting the offer.



There were reports that Urvashi will be participating in the dance reality show with her ex-boyfriend Anuj Sachdeva. When asked about the same, without revealing much, the actress told Mumbai Mirror, “The show’s creative team is still in talks to figure out who would be the best match for me. It will be interesting. As far as chemistry goes, we will just have to wait and see how everything else works out.”



When asked what made her take up the project, she said, “I took it up as I’ve always loved dancing and through this platform, I could learn so much more. For me, it’s like acting. I’ve always wanted to be on TV and not watch it from the outside, the same goes for dance! I recently shot a promo in a grand setup.”



Urvashi further said how she intends to build a good rapport with producer and actor Salman Khan. She said, “I want to build a good rapport with him as long as I’m on the show.”



Let’s wait and watch whether Anuj and Urvashi participate in Nach Baliye 9 together or not.