Hot Downloads

Esha Gupta
Esha Gupta
Sweta Keswani
Sweta Keswani
Karan V Grover
Karan V Grover
Shabana Azmi
Shabana Azmi
Harsh Rajput
Harsh Rajput
Aamir Ali
Aamir Ali
Esha Gupta
Esha Gupta
Tarana Kapoor
Tarana Kapoor
Akshay Sethi
Akshay Sethi
Pratibha Tiwari
Pratibha Tiwari

guess who
Guess who?
guess more Click Here

poll

Which 'Oberoi' couple is your favourite?

Which 'Oberoi' couple is your favourite?
previous polls Click Here

poll

Which newly married couple is your favourite?

Which newly married couple is your favourite?
previous polls Click Here
Home > TV News > TV News
News

Urvashi Dholakia to make a comeback with Colors' Chandrakanta

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
15 Apr 2017 12:37 AM

The very talented actress Urvashi Dholakia is all set to make her comeback on small screen.

The Bigg Boss fame actress, who was last seen in Badi Dooooor Se Aaye Hain, has been roped in for Colors' Chandrakanta.

Yes, after Nikhil Sinha's Chandrakanta on Life OK, Balaji is all set to produce a show based on the same subject for Colors.

As reported by us, Madhurima Tuli will play the titular role. While media reports suggest that Vishal Aditya Singh will play the hero along with Fahad Ali.

Now, as per our sources, Balaji loyalist Urvashi has been signed in to play an important role. She will play the role of the lead's mother.

We buzzed Urvashi but she remained unavailable to comment.

Are you excited to watch Urvashi back on the small screen?

Tags > Urvashi Dholakia, back on TV, Chandrakanta, Colors, Madhurima Tuli, Vishal Aditya Singh,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top