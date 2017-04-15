Urvashi Dholakia to make a comeback with Colors' Chandrakanta

The very talented actress Urvashi Dholakia is all set to make her comeback on small screen.

The Bigg Boss fame actress, who was last seen in Badi Dooooor Se Aaye Hain, has been roped in for Colors' Chandrakanta.

Yes, after Nikhil Sinha's Chandrakanta on Life OK, Balaji is all set to produce a show based on the same subject for Colors.

As reported by us, Madhurima Tuli will play the titular role. While media reports suggest that Vishal Aditya Singh will play the hero along with Fahad Ali.

Now, as per our sources, Balaji loyalist Urvashi has been signed in to play an important role. She will play the role of the lead's mother.

We buzzed Urvashi but she remained unavailable to comment.

Are you excited to watch Urvashi back on the small screen?