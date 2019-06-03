Urvashi Pardesi, Amruta Khopkar, and Eva Shirali roped in for Sony TV’s next

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com is back with some interesting updates from the television industry.

We already reported about Frames Production and Idearack Private Limited collaborating for a youth-based show on Sony TV (Read here: Frames Production and Idearack Private Limited to collaborate for a youth-based show).



In addition, we exclusively broke the news about Roshni Walia being roped in for the show (Read here: Roshini Walia to make a comeback with Sony TV’s next? ).



Now, the latest update is that actresses Urvashi Pardesi, Amruta Khopkar, and Eva Shirali will join the cast of the show.



Urvashi was a part of Dwarkadheesh: Bhagwaan Shree Krishn, Amita was a part of &TV’s Ganga, and Eva was a part of Saam Daam Dand Bhed.



We couldn’t get through to the actors for their comment.



