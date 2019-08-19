Urvashi Plays A Triple Role; Steps Into the Shoes of Radha, Mira & Rukmani

MUMBAI: Actress Urvashi Dholakia, who is most popularly known for portraying the negative role of Kamolika from Kasauti Zindagi ki, is now spreading her magic with her dancing skills on the set of Nach Baliye season 9 with her ex- boyfriend Anuj Sachdeva.



The couple has been one of the most talked about jodis on the show as they have taken on the challenge of participating as an ex-jodi. Urvashi and Anuj have week after week been showing versatility taking on a new challenge and dance form to entertain their audience.



This weekend the duo will be taking us back to our roots as they will be seen performing on the mythological saga of Krishna and Radha with the theme of 'selfless love'. The cherry on the cake will be Urvashi’s classical performance as in the span of three minutes, the actress will be seen in three different avatars; ie. Radha, Mira and Rukmani.



Interestingly not only will Urvashi be seen swaying away in the traditional avatar but the actress also managed to change costumes in the middle of her act making the entire act a true visual treat! Now this is one we can't wait for....