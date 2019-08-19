News

Urvashi Plays A Triple Role; Steps Into the Shoes of Radha, Mira & Rukmani

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
19 Aug 2019 08:00 PM

MUMBAI: Actress Urvashi Dholakia, who is most popularly known for portraying the negative role of Kamolika from Kasauti Zindagi ki, is now spreading her magic with her dancing skills on the set of Nach Baliye season 9 with her ex- boyfriend Anuj Sachdeva.

The couple has been one of the most talked about jodis on the show as they have taken on the challenge of participating as an ex-jodi. Urvashi and Anuj have week after week been showing versatility taking on a new challenge and dance form to entertain their audience.

This weekend the duo will be taking us back to our roots as they will be seen performing on the mythological saga of Krishna and Radha with the theme of 'selfless love'. The cherry on the cake will be Urvashi’s classical performance as in the span of three minutes, the actress will be seen in three different avatars; ie. Radha, Mira and Rukmani.

Interestingly not only will Urvashi be seen swaying away in the traditional avatar but the actress also managed to change costumes in the middle of her act making the entire act a true visual treat! Now this is one we can't wait for....

Tags > Urvashi Dholakia, Anuj Sachdeva, Kasauti Zindagi Ki, Star Plus, Meera, Radha,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Shashank Vyas
Shashank Vyas
Vishal Singh
Vishal Singh
Divya Dutta
Divya Dutta
Tia Bajpai
Tia Bajpai
Sara Khan
Sara Khan
Veena Malik
Veena Malik
Romit Raj
Romit Raj
Vivian Dsena
Vivian Dsena
Kritika Kamra
Kritika Kamra
Monica Dogra
Monica Dogra

past seven days