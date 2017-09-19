This Friday’s episode of Sony Entertainment Television’s biggest game reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati 9 will be a musical affair as Usha Uthup will make her presence felt on the show. The veteran singer who is also touted to have a heart of gold will be seen supporting Gauri Sawant, a transgender who wishes to build houses for sex workers near Kharghar with the amount she wins.

During the shoot, the singer revealed that she knew Amitabh since Kolkata days and feels great to be on the show. When Usha made a musical entry on the sets singing her famous and iconic songs, Amitabh couldn’t help but sing along with her.

Before the episode ended, Usha Uthup gifted Gauri Sawant a beautiful saree and gifted Amitabh Bachchan a shawl which he wore gracefully.