Actress Ushma Rathod is looking forward to recreate veteran actress Rakhee's role from the 1995 film "Karan Arjun" in her show "Woh Apna Sa".

"After 18 years leap in my show, there will be lots of changes. For me, the most challenging part is to play the role of a 60-year-old woman. I have never played such roles before," Ushma, who is in early 30s, said in a statement.

"I only chose to play this role as it will give me an opportunity to recreate the magic of 'Karan Arjun' on TV. My role is similar to Rakhee ji's. Like her, I believe that my son and daughter-in-law are not dead and they will return. It needs mature acting," she added.

She is seen as Kakima in the show.