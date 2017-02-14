Hot Downloads

Richa Chadda
Richa Chadda
Faisal Khan
Faisal Khan
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Preetika Rao
Preetika Rao
Akshay Sethi
Akshay Sethi
Angad Hasija
Angad Hasija
Prerna Wanvari
Prerna Wanvari
Priyamvada Kant
Priyamvada Kant
Aamir Ali
Aamir Ali
Akshay Kumar
Akshay Kumar

quickie
Vaibhav Singh

I prefer love over lust: Vaibhav Singh

more quickie Click Here

guess who
Guess Who?
guess more Click Here

poll

Are you excited to watch Barun and Surbhi in Tanhaiyaan?

Are you excited to watch Barun and Surbhi in Tanhaiyaan?
previous polls Click Here

poll

Jolly LLB: Akshay or Arshad as hero?

Jolly LLB
previous polls Click Here
Home > TV News > TV News
News

Utkarsha Naik and hubby Manoj Verma in Nach Baliye 8

SrividyaRajesh's picture
By SrividyaRajesh
14 Feb 2017 05:53 PM

She’s an extremely talented actress, and her husband is also an actor cum producer cum director!!

We are speaking of the seasoned actress Utkarsha Naik and her husband Manoj Verma!!

Yes, this Jodi will be the next to get roped in for the upcoming celebrity couple dance reality show, Nach Baliye 8. This season’s Nach Baliye will be produced by BBC Worldwide Media.

As we know, Utkarsha Naik has enacted stunning and phenomenal roles in TV, the latest being Saathiya and Gangaa. Manoj Verma, an acclaimed actor cum director heads the popular theatre company, Ambrosia Theatre Group.

We buzzed Utkarsha, but did not get a response from her.

As reported in media, popular Jodis Divyanka – Vivek, Bharti-Harish, Abigail-Sanam, Suyyash-Kishwer, Pritam-Aman Jot are already roped in for the show.

Are you all ready to witness the magic of this senior pair on the dance stage of Nach Baliye? Drop in your comments here.

Tags > Utkarsha Naik, Manoj Verma, Nach Baliye 8, Star Plus, TV actress, BBC, Saathiya, Gangaa,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top