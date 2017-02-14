Utkarsha Naik and hubby Manoj Verma in Nach Baliye 8

She’s an extremely talented actress, and her husband is also an actor cum producer cum director!!

We are speaking of the seasoned actress Utkarsha Naik and her husband Manoj Verma!!

Yes, this Jodi will be the next to get roped in for the upcoming celebrity couple dance reality show, Nach Baliye 8. This season’s Nach Baliye will be produced by BBC Worldwide Media.

As we know, Utkarsha Naik has enacted stunning and phenomenal roles in TV, the latest being Saathiya and Gangaa. Manoj Verma, an acclaimed actor cum director heads the popular theatre company, Ambrosia Theatre Group.

We buzzed Utkarsha, but did not get a response from her.

As reported in media, popular Jodis Divyanka – Vivek, Bharti-Harish, Abigail-Sanam, Suyyash-Kishwer, Pritam-Aman Jot are already roped in for the show.

