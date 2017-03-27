Hot Downloads

Anupriya Kapoor
Anupriya Kapoor
Khushwant Walia
Khushwant Walia
Poonam Pandey
Poonam Pandey
Jay Bhanushali
Jay Bhanushali
Vivek Dahiya
Vivek Dahiya
Karan Grover
Karan Grover
Saurabh Pandey
Saurabh Pandey
Esha Gupta
Esha Gupta
Anil Kapoor
Anil Kapoor
Shekhar Suman
Shekhar Suman

quickie
Manit Joura

One night stands are for talented people: Manit Joura

more quickie Click Here

poll

Who is the most PROMISING newcomer?

Who is the most PROMISING newcomer?
previous polls Click Here
Home > TV News > TV News
News

Uttam Kumar special in Zee Bangla’s Sa Re Ga Ma Pa

By TellychakkarTeam
27 Mar 2017 02:42 PM

Legendary actor Uttam Kumar was a powerhouse of talent. He is widely regarded as the greatest actor of Bengali films.

He had acted in uncountable films and left behind an institution. Young actors of today’s generation still take acting lessons from his films.

So to honour this great film personality, Zee Bangla’s musical programme Sa Re Ga Ma Pa has planned for a special episode.  

It will see the participants paying tribute to the actor by crooning special numbers.

So, get ready for the show.

Hosted by popular actor Jisshu U Sengupta, the Uttam Kumar special episode will air tonight (27 March) at 10 pm.

For more updates keep visiting this space.

Tags > Zee Bangla, Sa re ga ma pa, Uttam Kumar, tribute, Jisshu U Sengupta,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top