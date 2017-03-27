Uttam Kumar special in Zee Bangla’s Sa Re Ga Ma Pa

Legendary actor Uttam Kumar was a powerhouse of talent. He is widely regarded as the greatest actor of Bengali films.

He had acted in uncountable films and left behind an institution. Young actors of today’s generation still take acting lessons from his films.

So to honour this great film personality, Zee Bangla’s musical programme Sa Re Ga Ma Pa has planned for a special episode.

It will see the participants paying tribute to the actor by crooning special numbers.

So, get ready for the show.

Hosted by popular actor Jisshu U Sengupta, the Uttam Kumar special episode will air tonight (27 March) at 10 pm.

