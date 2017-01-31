Uttaran fame Neena Singh to enter Zee TV’s Kaala Teeka

Actress Neena Singh will be the next new entry in Zee TV’s Kaala Teeka (DJ’s – A Creative Unit).

As we know, Kaala Teeka has taken a generation leap with new actors and freshness to the story being introduced. Karan Sharma, Sukirti Kandpal and Simran Pareenja come in as the new leads.

Viewers have already seen the introduction of the Dabangg Thakur, played by Parag Tyagi on the show.

Now his on-screen wife will be seen entering the show.

Neena, who has acted in shows Lapataganj, Ek Chutti Aasmaan, Ruk Jaana Nahin, Uttaran and Tere Sheher Mein will be playing the Thakur’s wife.

As for Neena, her role in Uttaran that of Gomti was praised a lot!!

As per sources, “Neena will play a silent and sober wife to the Thakur. She will be completely positive, but will not have any say in front of the tyranny of her husband.”

When contacted, Neena confirmed her entry in the show!!

