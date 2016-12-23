Uttaran fame Vaishali Thakkar and Anita Kanwal to get back to TV with Life OK’s next

Life OK’s upcoming sitcom, Har Mard Ka Dard, produced by DJ’s – A Creative Unit as reported earlier, will be directed by ace actor and director, Parmeet Sethi.

Joining on board the show will be two very experienced veteran actors, both very classy and majestic in any role they get into.

We are talking about Vaishali Thakkar, the extremely popular mother Damini in Colors’ Uttaran and actress Anita Kanwal who was last seen in Life OK’s Zindagi Abhi Baaki Hai Mere Dost.

For both the actresses, this will be a comeback of sorts. While Vaishali’s last full-fledged role in Hindi TV was Uttaran, Anita gets back after a year’s break.

As per sources, “Vaishali will play the mother of the male lead (Faisal Rashid). Anita will play Dadi to the hero. Both of them will have very interesting roles to essay.”

When contacted, Anita confirmed the news to Tellychakkar.com saying, “Yes, I am back to TV after a year or so. An actor is forever an actor, and the saying holds good for me. It was a conscious decision of mine to stay away from TV for a while. I am glad to have bagged this show.”

Vaishali told us, “Yes, I am doing the show. However, you will have to call me later for details.”

As we know, Kumkum Bhagya fame Faisal Rashid and Laaga Chunri Main Daag fame Jinal Belani will play the lead faces. Actors Paritosh Sand and Akash Makhija will also be part of the cast.

The story of Har Mard Ka Dard will be about a man who would get super powers to understand every woman’s desires, but will get into deep-neck trouble with the powers.

Producer Tony Singh confirmed the development with us.

The team we hear is presently in Patiala shooting their first outdoor schedule.

Watch this space for more updates.