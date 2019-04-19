Vahbiz Dorabjee and Vivian Dsena still not divorced due to alimony?

MUMBAI: Vahbiz Dorabjee and Vivian Dsena, who married in 2013, got separated in 2016. However, it’s been three years now, but the couple is not divorced yet.



According to reports, the divorce is pending due to a heavy alimony.



When HT Cafe got in touch with Vahbiz to know if there is any truth in these reports, she said, “A wife can rightfully ask for 20% of her husband’s wealth but I don’t want to comment on what I have asked for or what he wants. I am surprised at these kind of reactions as if this is the first celebrity couple divorce. Why are people so astonished (about alimony)?”

She further said to the daily, “There are many stories floating around that assassinate my character or blame only me for it (the divorce). There is no truth to any of the rumours about me. There are reasons other than money as well. It is hurtful that people would even think so. A marriage and a divorce is between two people. Only they know the truth. Things can’t go wrong just because of one person.”



