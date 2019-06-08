News

Vahbiz Dorabjee confirms being approached for Bigg Boss Season 13

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
08 Jun 2019 07:26 PM

MUMBAI: Vahbiz Dorabjee is a popular television actress. She has acted in soaps like Pyaar Kii Yeh Ek Kahaani, Savitri, Saraswatichandra. She was last seen in Bahu Hamari Rajni_Kant. Recently, there were rumours that she was approached for Bigg Boss 13. The actress has finally reacted to the reports.

Speaking about the same, Vahbiz told Times of India, “Yes, I have been approached for the show, but I don’t want to comment further on it.” 

Coming back to Bigg Boss, the show is returning with the thirteenth season. Salman Khan will be seen as the host of the show. Season 13 will be Salman Khan's tenth edition of the reality show. The upcoming season will see only celebrities and no commoner due to the dipping TRPs in the last edition. The show will reportedly start airing from September 29.

Tags > Vahbiz Dorabjee, Pyaar Kii Yeh Ek Kahaani, Bigg Boss, dipping TRP, Colors tv, Savitri, Saraswatichandra,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

ZEE5 launches Kaafir

ZEE5 launches Kaafir
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Akhlaque Khan
Akhlaque Khan
Itishree Singh
Itishree Singh
Abhinav Shukla
Abhinav Shukla
Imam A Siddique
Imam A Siddique
Aamir Ali
Aamir Ali
Manasi Parekh
Manasi Parekh
Anubhav Shrivastav
Anubhav Shrivastav
Karan V Grover
Karan V Grover
Shama Sikander
Shama Sikander
Evelyn Sharma
Evelyn Sharma

past seven days