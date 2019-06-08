Vahbiz Dorabjee confirms being approached for Bigg Boss Season 13

MUMBAI: Vahbiz Dorabjee is a popular television actress. She has acted in soaps like Pyaar Kii Yeh Ek Kahaani, Savitri, Saraswatichandra. She was last seen in Bahu Hamari Rajni_Kant. Recently, there were rumours that she was approached for Bigg Boss 13. The actress has finally reacted to the reports.



Speaking about the same, Vahbiz told Times of India, “Yes, I have been approached for the show, but I don’t want to comment further on it.”



Coming back to Bigg Boss, the show is returning with the thirteenth season. Salman Khan will be seen as the host of the show. Season 13 will be Salman Khan's tenth edition of the reality show. The upcoming season will see only celebrities and no commoner due to the dipping TRPs in the last edition. The show will reportedly start airing from September 29.