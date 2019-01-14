Vahbiz Dorabjee has an adventurous holiday in Bali

MUMBAI: Actor Vahbiz Dorabjee is back from a rather refreshing trip to Bali, Kuta, Eminyak and Gilli islands. The actor says that the holiday was amazing and she got to try many new things. “It was more of an adventurous trip. We were just exploring and doing crazy things. I loved Gilli islands the most. It is a cute little island with secluded and beautiful beaches. There is no transport, you either walk or cycle. So, we cycled for hours exploring the island. What I enjoyed the most was that we cycled in the heavy rains,” she says.

Vahbiz1.jpeg



She also had a taste of the local culture there. “We tried the local food and I just loved the chicken satay. The people are so lovely out there, they are very warm and helpful and they have such a rich culture,” she says.

Vahbiz4.jpeg

Ask her what anyone’s to-do list must be like when you go to Bali. “The 5 must-do things in Bali are going to Gilli islands without fail and also visit Ulluwatu temple in Bali. Then go to the beach bars like Rock bar and also visit Ubud. You can see the coffee estate there, it’s outstanding. Then you should also do water sports and snorkelling,” she says.

