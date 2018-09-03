Vahbiz Dorabjee has a new soulmate

MUMBAI: There is not one but two people who cannot stop thinking of actor Vahbiz Dorabjee. Before you let your imagination run wild, let us tell you that these are none other than celebrity couple Karanvir Bohra and Teejay Sidhu’s twin daughters Bella and Vienna. The two simply adore Vahbiz and cannot stop taking her name. In fact, Teejay has even put up videos on Instagram of the two girls talking about Vahbiz.



Here’s what Vahbiz had to say when we told her about this! “Teejay and Karanvir are my really good friends. I have known their kids since they were born. I have a soul connection with them. They are like my soul daughters. They are absolutely adorable. I am so so fond of them.” Well, it seems like the affection is mutual Vahbiz.