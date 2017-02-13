Vahbiz Dorabjee turns negative for her next TV show

Popular and talented actress Vahbiz Dorabjee, who has recently essayed the role of Maggie on Life OK’s popular series Bahu Hamari Rajni_Kant, has bagged a new character for an upcoming project.

The lovely actress soon will be seen in a negative role, Seema, an evil dominating wife in an upcoming episode for Life OK’s Savdhan India. She would be ashamed of her husband being a Kathak Dancer, thus, will torture him.

The actress is quite excited about the development and shares: “It’s absolutely opposite to Maggie (her role on Rajni-Kant). With comedy, you can still be in a very light hearted and jovial mood but in negative roles, you have to be very serious because it has to be power packed. I feel like a villain (laughs) but work is worship and I am enjoying it. It’s something really different and one more different shade that I am playing.”

She sums of saying: “Yes, of course but the roles should be challenging. I want to do different and challenging work. I am open to good work and I love being versatile. Let’s see what comes my way. I am leaving it to destiny.”

Good luck, Vahbiz.