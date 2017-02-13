Hot Downloads

Vahbiz Dorabjee turns negative for her next TV show

By TellychakkarTeam
13 Feb 2017 06:51 PM

Popular and talented actress Vahbiz Dorabjee, who has recently essayed the role of Maggie on Life OK’s popular series Bahu Hamari Rajni_Kant, has bagged a new character for an upcoming project.

The lovely actress soon will be seen in a negative role, Seema, an evil dominating wife in an upcoming episode for Life OK’s Savdhan India. She would be ashamed of her husband being a Kathak Dancer, thus, will torture him. 

The actress is quite excited about the development and shares: “It’s absolutely opposite to Maggie (her role on Rajni-Kant). With comedy, you can still be in a very light hearted and jovial mood but in negative roles, you have to be very serious because it has to be power packed. I feel like a villain (laughs) but work is worship and I am enjoying it. It’s something really different and one more different shade that I am playing.”

She sums of saying: “Yes, of course but the roles should be challenging. I want to do different and challenging work. I am open to good work and I love being versatile. Let’s see what comes my way. I am leaving it to destiny.”

Good luck, Vahbiz.

