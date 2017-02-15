Hot Downloads

Parakh Madan
Parakh Madan
Sehban Azim
Sehban Azim
Manisha Koirala
Manisha Koirala
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Kapil Sharma
Kapil Sharma
Saumya Tandon
Saumya Tandon
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor
Kunwar Amar
Kunwar Amar
Shilpa Shetty
Shilpa Shetty
Danica Moadi
Danica Moadi

quickie
Vaibhav Singh

I prefer love over lust: Vaibhav Singh

more quickie Click Here

guess who
Guess Who?
guess more Click Here

poll

Are you excited to watch Barun and Surbhi in Tanhaiyaan?

Are you excited to watch Barun and Surbhi in Tanhaiyaan?
previous polls Click Here

poll

Jolly LLB: Akshay or Arshad as hero?

Jolly LLB
previous polls Click Here
Home > TV News > TV News
News

Vaidehi to get KIDNAPPED in Colors' Sasural Simar Ka

By TellychakkarTeam
15 Feb 2017 11:15 AM

Colors’ popular show Sasural Simar Ka (Rashmi Sharma Productions) has recently seen the makeover of the innocent and subtle Vaidehi into becoming the modern and street-smart Laila.

With this, actress Kajol Srivastava has gotten a chance to prove her mettle as an actor, as she shows a different shade to her character as Laila.

As per the track that has gone by, Vaidehi feels cheated by Piyush (Varun Sharma), as at the last minute Piyush got married to Roshni (Nikki Sharma). Though she has feelings for Piyush, Vaidehi wants to avenge Piyush for the humiliation she has faced.

As a result of this, Vaidehi has now gotten back as the modern Laila.

In the coming episodes, Laila and Piyush will confront each other, wherein Piyush will get to know that she is Vaidehi. However, the very next minute, Laila will vanish, leaving Piyush in shock.

As per a credible source, “Laila aka Vaidehi will be kidnapped, and Piyush will again be left heart-broken. He will start searching for Vaidehi and will also harbour a slight doubt of Roshni being involved in Vaidehi’s kidnap.”

Will Piyush be able to get Vaidehi back?

When contacted, Kajol told us, “It feels good to have a makeover. I love my new look. There is a lot of drama in store, and viewers need to see it.”

Watch out for the kidnap drama in Sasural Simar Ka.

Tags > Vaidehi, kidnapped, Sasural Simar Ka, Colors, Kajol Srivastava,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top