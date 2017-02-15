Vaidehi to get KIDNAPPED in Colors' Sasural Simar Ka

Colors’ popular show Sasural Simar Ka (Rashmi Sharma Productions) has recently seen the makeover of the innocent and subtle Vaidehi into becoming the modern and street-smart Laila.

With this, actress Kajol Srivastava has gotten a chance to prove her mettle as an actor, as she shows a different shade to her character as Laila.

As per the track that has gone by, Vaidehi feels cheated by Piyush (Varun Sharma), as at the last minute Piyush got married to Roshni (Nikki Sharma). Though she has feelings for Piyush, Vaidehi wants to avenge Piyush for the humiliation she has faced.

As a result of this, Vaidehi has now gotten back as the modern Laila.

In the coming episodes, Laila and Piyush will confront each other, wherein Piyush will get to know that she is Vaidehi. However, the very next minute, Laila will vanish, leaving Piyush in shock.

As per a credible source, “Laila aka Vaidehi will be kidnapped, and Piyush will again be left heart-broken. He will start searching for Vaidehi and will also harbour a slight doubt of Roshni being involved in Vaidehi’s kidnap.”

Will Piyush be able to get Vaidehi back?

When contacted, Kajol told us, “It feels good to have a makeover. I love my new look. There is a lot of drama in store, and viewers need to see it.”

Watch out for the kidnap drama in Sasural Simar Ka.