Vaishali Takkar aka Anjali to exit Colors’ Sasural Simar Ka

Sasural Simar Ka (Rashmi Sharma Telefilms) on Colors is currently witnessing a high voltage drama where Anjali has finally been arrested by the police. The character essayed by Vaishali Takkar created ruckus in the house with her antics and plans against the good will of the family.

The show will now take a dramatic turn and with the change of situations and the track, credible sources confirm to us that Vaishali will be making an exit from the show.

The source mentioned, “With Anjali being exposed, Vaishali’s journey with the Sasural Simar Ka has come to an end. “

We tried getting in touch with Vaishali for a confirmation; however, she remained unavailable for any comment.

The upcoming track of the show will revolve around the mystery box which will wreck havoc in the lives of all the family members as they incidentally happen to open it.

