Hot Downloads

Kareena Kapoor Khan
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Aniruddh Dave
Aniruddh Dave
Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone
Gurmeet Choudhary
Gurmeet Choudhary
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Aishwarya Sakhuja
Rani Mukerji
Rani Mukerji
Karan Singh Grover
Karan Singh Grover
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan
Karan V Grover
Karan V Grover
Priyal Gor
Priyal Gor

quickie
One night stands are not part of my life, says Anjum Fakih

One night stands are not part of my life, says Anjum Fakih

more quickie Click Here

guess who
Qubool Hai!!!
guess more Click Here

poll

Which bride looks most stunning in her wedding attire?

Which bride looks most stunning in her wedding attire?
previous polls Click Here

Rate It

Who looks pretty in red?

Who looks pretty in red?

rate more Click here
Home > Tv > Tv News
News

Vaishali Takkar aka Anjali to exit Colors’ Sasural Simar Ka

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
04 Dec 2017 03:54 PM

Sasural Simar Ka (Rashmi Sharma Telefilms) on Colors is currently witnessing a high voltage drama where Anjali has finally been arrested by the police. The character essayed by Vaishali Takkar created ruckus in the house with her antics and plans against the good will of the family.

The show will now take a dramatic turn and with the change of situations and the track, credible sources confirm to us that Vaishali will be making an exit from the show.

The source mentioned, “With Anjali being exposed, Vaishali’s journey with the Sasural Simar Ka has come to an end. “

We tried getting in touch with Vaishali for a confirmation; however, she remained unavailable for any comment.

The upcoming track of the show will revolve around the mystery box which will wreck havoc in the lives of all the family members as they incidentally happen to open it.

Keep reading this space for more updates. 

Tags > Sasural Simar Ka, Rashmi Sharma Telefilms, Vaishali Takkar, exit Colors, upcoming track,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Go Top