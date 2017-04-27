Vaishnavi Dhanraj opts out of Porus; joins Colors’ Chandrakanta

Balaji Telefilms is gearing up to bring its version of fantasy based drama Chandrakanta on Colors TV.

The project will see Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh playing the main lead roles.

Now, we have heard that, television actress Vaishnavi Dhanraj, who was signed for Swastik’s Porus for Sony TV, has opted out of the project, and has given a nod for Colors’ Chandrakanta.

Vaishnavi, was facing creative differences with the Porus team and thus decided to move out. And soon after, much to her joy, Chandrakanta fell into her lap.

When we contacted Vaishnavi, she confirmed the news and shared, “Yes, I am no longer part of Porus and in talks for Chandrakanta.”

Chandrakanta will also star Urvashi Dholakia, Shilpa Agnihotri, Fahad Ali, Amit Sinha, Darpan Srivastava and others.

We wish Ekta and her team good luck!