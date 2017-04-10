Hot Downloads

Vaishnavi Dhanraj in Sony TV’s Porus

Anwesha Kamal's picture
By Anwesha Kamal
10 Apr 2017 05:21 PM

Having entertained audience with its magnum opus shows like Mahabharat, Razia Sultan and currently Karmphal Data Shani, Swastik Productions, headed by producer Siddharth Kumar Tiwari is now gearing up for their mega historical series on Sony TV.

The upcoming mega show is set to unfold the life of king Porus and the team is currently on a casting spree.

After zeroing in on popular faces from the industry like Rati Pandey, Laksh, Ishita Ganguly, VJ Bani, Rohit Purohit and Praneet Bhat, we hear that tinsel town's fab actress Vaishnavi Dhanraj has also been roped in to play a key role.

Vaishnavi (seen on popular shows like Begusarai, Yeh Vaada Raha, Sasural Simar Ka and many more) has been roped in to play an important character. She will be seen essaying the role of Pritha.”

“Vaishnavi is already preparing herself for her next venture and learning sword fighting,” added a source.

We tried reaching Vaishnavi but she remained unavailable for comments.

Keep reading this space for more updates.

Tags > Sony TV, Porus, Rati Pandey, Laksh, Ishita Ganguly, VJ Bani, Rohit Purohit, Praneet Bhat,

