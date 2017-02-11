Valentine special week in Good Morning Aakash

Love is in the air…after all Valentine's Day is knocking on the door.

So, to keep the love theme in mind, Aakash Aath’s Good Morning Aakash has planned for a Valentine special week.

And what is that?

Well, the coming week will see different talented singers croon love songs based on different themes.

On 14 Feb, Sovon Ganguly and Dipannita Chowdhury will sing Bollywood love songs, on 15 Feb, Gangadhar and Tulika will sing Baul prem songs, on 16 Feb, Aditi Gupta and Ranjan Bandopadhyay will perform Robi prem songs while on 17 Feb, Madhurima Dutta Chowdhury and Shamik Pal will croon old Bengali retro songs.

So, gear up for the musical week ahead!

And for more updates keep reading Tellychakkar.com.