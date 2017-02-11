Hot Downloads

Shabbir Ahluwalia
Amit Sadh
Amit Sadh
Monica Bedi
Monica Bedi
Chandni Bhagwanani
Chandni Bhagwanani
Parth Samthaan
Parth Samthaan
Priyanka Bassi
Priyanka Bassi
Sonali Raut
Sonali Raut
Veena Malik
Veena Malik
Miley Cyrus
Miley Cyrus
Vrushali Chavan
Vrushali Chavan

quickie
Leenesh Mattoo

I want the power of invisibility: Leenesh Mattoo

more quickie Click Here

guess who
Guess Who?
guess more Click Here

poll

Who is your favourite 'Chocolate boy' of TV?

Who is your favourite 'Chocolate boy' of TV?
previous polls Click Here
Home > TV News > TV News
News

Valentine special week in Good Morning Aakash

By TellychakkarTeam
11 Feb 2017 03:50 PM

Love is in the air…after all Valentine's Day is knocking on the door.

So, to keep the love theme in mind, Aakash Aath’s Good Morning Aakash has planned for a Valentine special week.

And what is that?

Well, the coming week will see different talented singers croon love songs based on different themes.

On 14 Feb, Sovon Ganguly and Dipannita Chowdhury will sing Bollywood love songs, on 15 Feb, Gangadhar and Tulika will sing Baul prem songs, on 16 Feb, Aditi Gupta and Ranjan Bandopadhyay will perform Robi prem songs while on 17 Feb, Madhurima Dutta Chowdhury and Shamik Pal will croon old Bengali retro songs.  

So, gear up for the musical week ahead!

And for more updates keep reading Tellychakkar.com.

Tags > Valentine special week, Good Morning Aakash, Bengali TV show,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest