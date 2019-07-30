News

Vansh is insecure with Kartik in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

30 Jul 2019 11:16 AM

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata is high on drama as Kartik and Naira are living separately, and now Kartik is getting married to Vedika as he is under pressure from him Dadi.

In the previous episode, Kairav will make his entry in the Goenka Mansion, and Kartik and he will bond big time.

In the upcoming episode, Kartik will be feeding Kairav with his own hands which make Vansh insecure and he also joins Kairav.

Now when Kairav will be about to leave Dadi gives blessing and silver coin to Kairav which makes Vansh insecure once again.

Vansh will tell himself that everyone is just pretending to love Kairav and later they will only love him.

It will be interesting to see when Kairav will come into Kartik’s house forever what this insecurity will lead too.  

past seven days