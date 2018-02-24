Vansh Maheshwari roped in for a special episode of India’s Next Superstars

Mumbai: Star Plus’ popular reality show India’s Next Superstars is offering contestants a good platform to make themselves well-versed with their acting skills.

The contestants are facing different challenges every week to prove themselves efficient to the judges.

This week the contestants were given the challenge to perform with child artists as it is one of the best ways to judge a contestant’s ability as shooting with kids is quite a challenge. Shooting with kids requires a lot of patience and this time the contestants will have to live up to the expectations of the judges.

The very cute and talented Vansh Maheshwari, who was last seen on &TV’s Kuldeepak, was roped in to perform with one of the contestants on the show. Vansh will be seen enacting lord Krishna.

Interestingly, Vansh along with Nihar Gite, who was one of the contestants of a popular reality show, will be seen mimicking judges Karan Johar and Rohit Shetty to add some fun elements to the episode. Vansh enacted Rohit Shetty while Nihar essayed Karan Johar.

Well, it be quite fun to see the kids’ special episode. Isn’t it?

