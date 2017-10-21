The high points in the ongoing episodes of Shashi Sumeet Productions’ popular daily Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji is keeping audience’s curiosity hooked to the series.

TellyChakkar has already reported about the upcoming track developments in the show that Saras (Swati Kapoor) and Vansh (Kabeer Kumar) are set to elope and marry.

Now we hear that, the audience will get to see a huge twist in the tale amidst their wedding.

The loyal viewers of the show would know about the equation that Uma (Avinesh Rekhi) and Vansh share with each other.

Our source informs us, “Amidst Krishna-Rukmini play, Uma will learn about Saras and Vansh getting married secretly at a temple. Uma, Kanak (Rhea Sharma) and the family will reach to the wedding venue where Uma and Vansh will have a huge confrontation. Vansh will shock everyone with the truth that he got married to Saraswati just to take revenge from Uma. Vansh will warn Uma that he will trouble his sister if he will do anything bad to Kanak.”

Quite a huge drama!!!

We tried but could not reach to the actors for a comment.

What will be the fate of Uma and Vansh’s tiff? Do share your thoughts with us.

