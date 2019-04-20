News

Vansh Sayani to enter Star Plus' Nazar

Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui's picture
By Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui
20 Apr 2019 12:43 PM

Star Plus' popular show Nazar have recently  witnessed a hike in the ratings lately.

In order to maintain the same, makers are trying to make the show all the more interesting.

We recently reported about Sreejita De re-entering the show.

Now, TellyChakkar has exclusively learned that child artist Vansh Sayani will also be entering the show. His entry will bring lot of twists and turns.

A source close to the project revealed, "Vansh is roped in to play a mysterious character in the show."

Vansh was earlier been part of Star Plus popular show Saath Nibhana Saathiya.

We could not get through Vansh for a comment.

