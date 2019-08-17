Vardhan celebrates his victory as Shashank is considered almost dead in Sanjivani 2

MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of Star Plus’ latest show Sanjivani 2 will showcase shocking twists and turns.

It was earlier seen that Shashank has high hopes for Juhi.

Shashank wants to live his life and work for Sanjivani as he does not want Sanjivani to land in wrong hands.

On the other side, Vardha is the one who wants Shashank to die soon so that he can take over the entire Sanjivani and work only for profits.

Juhi who initially fails to perform the surgery will gain confidence and begin the surgery.

Unfortunately, the surgery will not go down well as Shashank will get paralyzed.

After this, Vardhan celebrates his victory as Shashank is considered almost dead.

It will be really interesting to see what happens next on the show.