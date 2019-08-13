News

Vardhan to misuse Ishani's talent in Sanjivani 2

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
13 Aug 2019 12:31 PM

MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of Star Plus' show Sanjivani 2 will showcase an interesting twist.

Dr. Ishani handles two patients on her first day.

Dr. Sid is very impressed with her even though they don’t get along.

Dr. Vardhan spots Dr. Ishani and learns that she belongs to the famous Arora family.

Ishani is scared that her bitter past story will be revealed before everyone.

Meanwhile, Vardhan decides to misuse Ishani’s talent at the right time and reap benefits from her.

It will be really interesting to see how Ishani tackles Vardhan.

Tags > Vardhan, Ishani, Sanjivani 2, Star Plus, spoiler, Spoiler Alert, Update, written update, track, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Gaurav Chopra
Hrithik Roshan
Shaheer Sheikh
Shaheer Sheikh
Chandni Bhagwanani
Chandni Bhagwanani
Shahid Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor
Shubhangi Atre
Shubhangi Atre
Varunn Jain
Varunn Jain
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan
Manava Naik
Manava Naik
Chhavi Mittal

past seven days