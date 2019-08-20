Vardhan taunts Ishani about her past in Sanjivani 2

MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of Star Plus show Sanjivani 2 will showcase a shocking twist.

As per the latest episode, Vardhan appoints a new CEO and plans to convert the general ward into a VIP ward.

Sid and Ishani overhear Vardhan’s conversation. Vardhan is very sure of Shashank’s demise.

But Ishani takes a strong stand for Shashank and argues with Vardhan saying that Shashank is still alive.

Vardhan gets angry and makes Ishani recall her past. He taunts her about her dad.

He then suspends Sid for his corrupt act.

Vardhan decides to use Ishani as his trump card at the right time.

It will be really interesting to see what happens next on the show.