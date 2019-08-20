News

Vardhan taunts Ishani about her past in Sanjivani 2

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
20 Aug 2019 03:39 PM

MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of Star Plus show Sanjivani 2 will showcase a shocking twist.

As per the latest episode, Vardhan appoints a new CEO and plans to convert the general ward into a VIP ward.

Sid and Ishani overhear Vardhan’s conversation. Vardhan is very sure of Shashank’s demise.

But Ishani takes a strong stand for Shashank and argues with Vardhan saying that Shashank is still alive.

Vardhan gets angry and makes Ishani recall her past. He taunts her about her dad.

He then suspends Sid for his corrupt act.

Vardhan decides to use Ishani as his trump card at the right time.

It will be really interesting to see what happens next on the show.

Tags > Star Plus, Sanjivani 2, TellyChakkar, Surbhi Chandana, Namit Khanna, Monish Behl, Gurdeep Kohli, Rohit Roy, Rashmi Singh, Sayantani Ghosh,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Kunal and Kuhu’s wedding pictures from Yeh...

Kunal and Kuhu’s wedding pictures from Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Akhlaque Khan
Akhlaque Khan
Meryl Streep
Meryl Streep
Shahid Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor
Shweta Keswani
Shweta Keswani
Johnny Depp
Johnny Depp
Gurmeet Choudhary
Gurmeet Choudhary
Anubhav Srivastava
Anubhav Srivastava
Aalesha
Pratibha Tiwari
Pratibha Tiwari
Rakesh Paul
Rakesh Paul

past seven days