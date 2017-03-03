Hot Downloads

Varun and Alia are getting MARRIED!

By TellychakkarTeam
03 Mar 2017 03:15 PM

Star Plus' singing reality show, Dil Hai Hindustani, is creating a stir amidst the audiences with its path breaking performers and stellar judges. Bollywood's biggest stars have set foot on the platform of Dil Hai Hindustani to witness the talent on board.

This time it was none other than Karan Johar's beloved kids, Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan who lit up the atmosphere with their presence on Dil Hai Hindustani. Bollywood's sweethearts graced the platform of Dil Hai Hindustani to promote their upcoming movie, Badrinath Ki Dulhania! But as it came to everyone's surprise, the opening sequence started with Varun and Alia getting married on the stage of Dil Hai Hindustani! A whole mandap scenario with our handsome Dulha and beautiful Dulhan, Varun Dhawan & Alia Bhatt and their lavish wedding on the sets of Dil Hai Hindustani. With a whole Ladkey Waley & Ladki Waley fight and Badhshah as the pandit Ji getting the two love birds married was a treat to the eyes.



While the entire atmosphere was lit up due to Varun & Alia’s presence, watching them tie the knot on this musical platform was even better! With Shekhar and Shalmali as the Groom’s brother & sister and Karan as the Bride’s father, the scene was extremely fun when Badshah rapped his mantras.

Watch Dil Hai Hindustani, Saturday & Sunday, at 8 pm only on Star Plus.

