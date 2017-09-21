It’s full on promotion time for the team of upcoming Bollywood flick Judwaa 2!

The hot hunk Varun Dhawan and his sizzling co-actors Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu soon will be seen gracing the stage of Zee Bangla's Dadagiri, which is hosted by none other than Sourav Ganguly.

Yes, you read it right!

We hear there’s a dhamaakedar performance by Varun.

With the presence of such cool actors, one can definitely expect some fun. So, gear up for the fun filled episode! It will air on 24 September at 9.30 pm.

