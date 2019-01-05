Varun Sood blames Priyank Sharma for his breakup with Benafsha Soonawalla

MUMBAI: Varun Sood, who is currently in a happy relationship with Divya Agarwal, has blamed Priyank Sharma for his breakup with Benafsha Soonawalla.



Varun and Benafsha were in a relationship, but because of Divya’s ex-boyfriend Priyank and Benafsha’s closeness in the Bigg Boss 11 house last year, Varun and Benafsha broke up. Now Varun and Divya are going steady but Priyank and Benafsha have never admitted they are in a relationship. Interestingly, their common friend Vikas Gupta revealed that they are a couple.



In fact, in an interview with an entertainment portal, Varun stated, 'I came to know about it eight months back. No matter how much they hide, they are together. We all know that. The whole breakup happened because of Priyank Sharma. And I said the reason on the show (Ace of Space) already.'



For the uninitiated, Varun and Divya fell in love on MTV's Ace of Space, and the latter is the winner of the show.