News

Varun Sood blames Priyank Sharma for his breakup with Benafsha Soonawalla

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
05 Jan 2019 01:00 PM
MUMBAI: Varun Sood, who is currently in a happy relationship with Divya Agarwal, has blamed Priyank Sharma for his breakup with Benafsha Soonawalla.

Varun and Benafsha were in a relationship, but because of Divya’s ex-boyfriend Priyank and Benafsha’s closeness in the Bigg Boss 11 house last year, Varun and Benafsha broke up. Now Varun and Divya are going steady but Priyank and Benafsha have never admitted they are in a relationship. Interestingly, their common friend Vikas Gupta revealed that they are a couple.

In fact, in an interview with an entertainment portal, Varun stated, 'I came to know about it eight months back. No matter how much they hide, they are together. We all know that. The whole breakup happened because of Priyank Sharma. And I said the reason on the show (Ace of Space) already.'

For the uninitiated, Varun and Divya fell in love on MTV's Ace of Space, and the latter is the winner of the show.
Tags > Varun Sood, Priyank Sharma, Benafsha Soonawalla, Divya Agarwal, MTV's, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

choices winner

Slideshow

Karan Tacker having a gala time in GOA

Karan Tacker having a gala time in GOA
more slideshows Click Here

Hot Downloads

Divya Dutta
Divya Dutta
Neetu Wadhwa
Neetu Wadhwa
Shabbana Mullani
Shabbana Mullani
Kritika Kamra
Kritika Kamra
Jay Bhanushali
Jay Bhanushali
Vishal Singh
Vishal Singh
Jiah Khan
Jiah Khan
Evelyn Sharma
Evelyn Sharma
Chavvi Mittal
Chavvi Mittal
Vishal Singh
Vishal Singh

poll

Do you think Dipika Kakar deserved to win Bigg Boss 12?

Dipika Kakar
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Erica looks best with?

Shaheer Sheikh, Parth Samthaan
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days