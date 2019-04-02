News

Varun Sood celebrates his birthday in style

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
02 Apr 2019 06:08 PM

Varun Sood, who rose to fame with his stint on the MTV Ace of Space and emerged as the first runner-up of the show, celebrated his birthday yesterday. The young lad also grabbed the headlines for his break-up with Benafsha Soonawala. He is currently dating Divya Agarwal, and they both have a massive fan following.

What do you think about Varun Sood ?

It was Varun’s birthday yesterday, and the young lad celebrated it with his close friends, family, and Divya. Varun shared a video from his birthday celebrations and thanked all his fans and well-wishers for the lovely wishes and gifts he received.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Varun Sood (@varunsood12) on

 

