Varun Sood- Divya Agarwal’s next move, Shashank Vyas says this about Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Adnan Khan’s restricted diet, and other Telly Updates

MUMBAI: Here we bring exciting updates from television industry to keep you amused. Read on.

Adnan Khan works hard for his health

We watch our favourite actors on the small screen every single day breathing life into characters. A lot of preparations go behind building the character to make it look convincing. Actors also put extra focus on their health. Speaking about this, Adnan Khan deserves a mention.

Zee TV's Ishq Subhan Allah actor Adnan Khan aka Kabeer has chosen intermittent fasting as the way of living a healthy life. Unlike the normal diet, intermittent fasting is a time restricted diet where you limit eating to only certain hours a day and fasting for the rest. Following this regime, Adnan fasts for 15 hours every day and eats only during the remaining nine hours of the day.

Kudos to Adnan for his determination and commitment towards maintaining a healthy lifestyle!

Kunal Karan Kapoor had a gala time with Left Right Left team

Actor Kunal Karan Kapoor may have done selected shows on the small screen, but his profile of work can certainly be one that many can be envious of. He is the only actor who can proudly say to have been a part of two of the most iconic youth shows on Indian TV - Remix and Left Right Left.

Left Right Left had an ensemble cast. Apart from Kunal, actors like Rajeev Khandelwal and Shveta Salve were also a part of the show. It has been over a decade since Left Right Left aired.

Recently, Kunal had a reunion with his Left Right Left co star, Shveta Salve.

After all this time, Kunal met Shveta, and they shared some of the most amazing moments along with Shveta's baby daughter

Check out here:

Dipika Kakkar to be seen in THIS show

Dipika Kakkar will be seen in Sandip Sikand’s next show on Star Plus. The latest we hear is that the show is tentatively titled as Pani Puri; it's the working title of the show.

It is a mature love story where two individuals are willing to give love a second chance. Dipika will play a different character from her previous soap Sasural Simar Ka wherein she played a doting bahu. Karan V Grover has been roped in to play the lead opposite Dipika.

Rubina Dilaik is not well!

Rubina Dilaik is one of the leading ladies of small screen at this moment. The actress who became a household name for her stint in Zee TV's Choti Bahu is currently making heads turn for her role of Soumya in Colors TV's Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki.

The actress has impressed her fans with her acting chops and also with her stylish outings. She keeps her fans updated with her social media posts. Recently, one of her posts grabbed our attention. The actress can be seen sitting with band-aids on both of her hands.

The actress revealed, "I am soon going to undergo surgery. A couple of months back I got hurt on the sets of Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki and then I have been negligent about it. Now, it is becoming difficult to shoot with my left hand always paining. Thus I have to undergo a tiny-winy surgery because I need to shoot almost every day and it is getting difficult with the paining hand. It’s nothing much serious but my negligence is just paying me off."

We wish the actress a speedy recovery!

Varun Sood and Divya Agarwal’s next move!

Divya Agarwal and Varun Sood continue to give relationship goals to their fans. The two, who fell in love on Ace Of Space, are inseparable.

The latest we hear is that the love birds have been roped in to play the lead in ALT Balaji's next series. Ragini MMS is all set to come up with a new season and the makers have roped in Varun and Divya to play the lead in the show.

The couple was last seen hosting Roadies. Ragini MMS return is the third instalment of Ragini MMS (franchise), after Ragini MMS (2011) and Ragini MMS 2 (2014). It stars Karishma Sharma, Riya Sen, Siddharth Gupta and Nishant Singh Malkani in lead roles.

They have already started shooting for the same.

THIS 'Ishqbaaaz' actress was seen in this movie too

Actress Mreenal Deshraj has had a work profile on the small screen which many can be envious of. After having a long-running and important role in Star Plus' Ishqbaaaz, the actress is currently a part of the mammoth, Naagin 3.

However, it has been a really long time since Mreenal has been working where only a few people know about it. It is in the current scenario that the lady has bagged two mega shows back to back, but did you know that she was an integral part of the 2006 film, Vivaah starring Shahid Kapoor and Amrita Rao?

Mreenal played the role of an office employee in the movie which is owned by Shahid Kapoor's father in the film. And she has some of the most adorable scenes with Shahid in the film too.

Mouni Roy and Divyanka Tripathi bond pretty well!

Divyanka Tripathi and Mouni Roy are absolute stalwarts where the former continues to be one of the most popular names on TV and the latter has shifted guns for the big screen. It is exactly for the same reason that Mouni Roy will be coming on Star Plus' The Voice accompanied by John Abraham for the promotion of their recently released film, Romeo Akbar Walter.

It is a known fact that Mouni and Divyanka are good friends with each other. This was the perfect opportunity for the ladies to get together and have a dance-off. Take a look-

'Saath Nibhana Saathiya' cast had a reunion

Last night was indeed an amazing moment where the fans got to witness not one but two reunions of two of the most popular shows in recent times. On one hand, Gaurav Sareen, who is currently a part of Udaan, went on to reunite with his friends from the show, Ek Deewaana Tha, which included the likes of Vikram Singh Chauhan and Amar Upadhyay; on the other hand, there was a Saath Nibhana Saathiya reunion too.

Gaurav certainly seems to be a roll of having reunions where he recently also reunited with the cast members of Krishna Chali London too. Coming back to the aforementioned instance, if you are wondering that how did this Ek Deewaana Tha reunion turn out to be a Saath Nibhana Saathiya reunion too? Well, that is because Gaurav was accompanied by his co-star from Udaan, Tanya Sharma too.

And thus, Tanya met Amar and needless to say that was a Saath Nibhana Saathiya reunion there itself. So here are a couple of images for the Ek Deewaana Tha and #Dheera fans-

Shubhaavi Choksey’s different avatar

Gone are the days when television's mothers would dress in simple saris! Today's TV's mothers, in fact, give you major style goals.

The biggest example of this is Shubhaavi Choksey, who plays Anurag's mother Mohini Basu in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. She is quite a diva on screen with her traditional Bengali saris, heavy jewellery and the big tika on her forehead. It is safe to say that she rocks the look perfectly. She carries the traditional as well as modern look flawlessly.

The actor is quite a style icon in real life too, and black seems to be her favourite colour any day, anytime. From long shirts to jackets, printed skirts to trousers, she looks top notch in everything. She can make heads turn wherever she goes.

IPL has given a new meaning to cricket: Ronit Vohra

Despite his hectic schedule, singer Ronit Vohra, who recently made his debut with the song Jane Na Tu, is making sure to take out time for the ongoing IPL. The singer says that he loves following the tournament. “I am not a big cricket fan but I love watching it when our Indian team is playing! Who doesn’t right? I think IPL hasn’t changed the true meaning of cricket rather it has given a new meaning to it. I believe it’s fun when different players from all across the world are playing together as a team. It adds a lot more excitement to the game. IPL has become the new trend now and people are following it like crazy!” says the actor, who is supporting Chennai Superkings this year.

Sahil Khattar bonds with Ranveer Singh

Kabir Khan’s 83 squad is currently residing in the picturesque Dharamshala where the whole cast, including actor Ranveer Singh, are being trained. YouTube sensation Sahil Khattar, who will be seen playing the role of legendary wicket-keeper Syed Kirmani in the film, seems to be bonding well with Ranveer.

“Besides their high energy levels, love for cricket, both Ranveer and Sahil have a great sense of humour. Interestingly, on social media, Sahil is known as the alter ego of Ranveer Singh. Both Ranveer and Sahil have a similar sense of humour, and Ranveer likes Sahil’s cricketing skills a lot. Ranveer is also a big fan of Sahil’s one-liners,” says a source.

Well, we are sure this camaraderie will translate into amazing chemistry on screen too!

It was amazing to meet Sanjay Leela Bhansali: Shashank Vyas

Actor Shashank Vyas, who is playing title role in Roop Mard Ka Naya Swaroop, had gone for a three day break to Rishikesh. He bumped into filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali at the resort he was staying in and his happiness knew no bounds! Shashank even took to Instagram to post his pictures with the filmmaker.

“It was so amazing to meet Sanjay Leela Bhansali. I have always been a huge fan and I was amazed to see that he is such a nice human being too, besides being a great filmmaker. He is so humble and down to earth. I love all his films including Devdas and Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam,” says Shashank. Not only is Shashank excited, but fans are too! Many of them commented that Shashank should get a chance to work with Bhansali soon. Well, we hope that comes true as well!