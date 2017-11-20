After getting evicted from the Bigg Boss manaion, Benafsha made some startling revelations yo the media. She was evicted in the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. Soonawala was pretty disheartened with her ouster from the Colors flagship reality series. And at the same time she heaved a sigh of relief now that she was out of the glass walled mansion into the real world.

Her equation with Priyank had given rise to many speculations about her relationship with her boyfriend Varun Sood and elicited a lot many reactions from the guy himself.

However, now during a media interaction Benafsha has completely denied that Varun is her boyfriend.when she was asked about the reaction of her boyfriend to her relationship with Priyank in the house, she said, "Honestly, I won't call Varun my boyfriend but he is really special and is the closest person. There is no filter in the kind of relationship we share and one can see it on Instagram. He understands me well and has always supported me. He knows that I am good friends with Priyank.

She even said, she was joking when she asked Priyank to say he loves her. " I am someone who cracks a lot of jokes and does masti. I don't think before I speak. People who know me are aware of this quality of mine. But I think the way it was conveyed outside isn't right. Priyank and I are real good friends. I have this dark sense of humour and when I told Priyank to say he likes me, I was joking because after sometime we both laughed over the fact that I got him tense. I have no intention of spoiling anyone's relationship (in this case it is Divya and Priyank's). I even joked about Varun with him."

Well, now it is left for us to see Varun's reaction on this newfound relationship.