Varun Sood shares an adorable picture of Ace of Space group

MUMBAI: Varun Sood is very popular among the youngsters. He rose to fame with his stint on the reality show Ace of Space. The young lad is in a relationship with Divya Agarwal, who was also a contestant in the same show. Fans love their pair and both of them individually.



During the show, all the contestants developed a strong relationship with one another. The entire team bond really very well.



Every contestant on the show has a pretty good fan following now. The shooting of Box Cricket League has begun, and this will be the first time the Ace of Space contestants will be a part of the show.



Varun shared a photo of the entire group and captioned it saying, 'Ace of space! The first batch! With the master mind.'



It was Vikas Gupta who was the host of the show and had guided these youngsters in playing the game.