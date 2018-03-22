Varun Thakur wants marijuana to be legal in India

Actor-comedian Varun Thakur says if given a chance, he would like to legalise marijuana in India.



Asked what would he do if he had inside access to parliament currently, Varun said, "I would legalise marijuana."



Varun, who will be seen getting candid in an upcoming episode of Vh1 Inside Access, also spoke about feminism.



He feels the concept is "relatively new in mainstream Bollywood".



"It's not pseudo feminism, it is feminism because feminism just means equal opportunities for both men and women. It's just a realisation that now men need to have, which is, what you do - women can do it as well, if not better. And, it's just equal opportunities for all," he said, adding that it would take some time before it impacts the way the industry functions.”

The creator of the Amazon exclusive show Shaitaan Haveli added that if he had inside access to Hrithik Roshan and Kangana Ranaut's email accounts, he would delete all the mails "so (that) we can move on from the controversy".



"I don't know why it is making so many headlines. Just let it be," he added.