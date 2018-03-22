Home > Tv > Tv News
News

Varun Thakur wants marijuana to be legal in India

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
22 Mar 2018 03:31 PM

Actor-comedian Varun Thakur says if given a chance, he would like to legalise marijuana in India.

Asked what would he do if he had inside access to parliament currently, Varun said, "I would legalise marijuana." 

Varun, who will be seen getting candid in an upcoming episode of Vh1 Inside Access, also spoke about feminism.

He feels the concept is "relatively new in mainstream Bollywood". 

"It's not pseudo feminism, it is feminism because feminism just means equal opportunities for both men and women. It's just a realisation that now men need to have, which is, what you do - women can do it as well, if not better. And, it's just equal opportunities for all," he said, adding that it would take some time before it impacts the way the industry functions.”

The creator of the Amazon exclusive show Shaitaan Haveli added that if he had inside access to Hrithik Roshan and Kangana Ranaut's email accounts, he would delete all the mails "so (that) we can move on from the controversy".

"I don't know why it is making so many headlines. Just let it be," he added. 

(Source: IANS) 

Tags > Varun Thakur, marijuana, legal, comedian, parliament,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

When TV shows were shot overseas

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein (London)
more slideshows Click Here

Hot Downloads

Vivian Dsena
Vivian Dsena
Monica Sehgal
Monica Sehgal
Hrithik Roshan
Arjun Rampal
Arjun Rampal
Sara Khan
Sara Khan
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor
Divya Dutta
Divya Dutta
Yami Gautam
Yami Gautam
Aditya Redij
Aditya Redij
Sanjeeda Sheikh
Sanjeeda Sheikh

poll

Which show did you like the most?

Which show did you like the most?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Which TV actress looks pretty with a nose ring?

Which TV actress looks pretty with a nose ring?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days