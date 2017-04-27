Varunn Jain and Juhi Aslam in Sony TV’s Pehredari Piya Ki

From the time the promos of Sony Entertainment Television’s Pehredari Piya Ki hit TV screens, there has been a constant buzz about its content.

The Shashi Sumeet Productions Pvt Ltd serial, will be based on the love story between an 18 year old girl and 10 year old boy. Tejasswi Prakash and Afaan Khan will play the lead roles.

Based in the picturesque Rajasthan, the daily will have a royal backdrop, and promises to break all barriers when it comes to drama on TV.

Coming to the cast, as already reported by Tellychakkar.com, Jiten Lalwani, Parmeet Sethi, Kishori Sahane, Bhuvan Singh, Anjali Gupta, Meenu Panchal, Simran Natekar, Rahul Tyagi, Apoorva Dhyani, Kasturi Banerjee, Purab Modi and Girish Sahdev will also be part of the show.

Now, we have information that dashing actor Varunn Jain, who rose to fame with Diya Aur Baati Hum, has been signed to play a very interesting role. Also acclaimed actor Juhi Aslam (Baba Aiso Varr Dhoondo) will play a pivotal role in the show.

While Varunn will play an important member in the lead boy’s family, we are yet to get details on Juhi’s character.

The team is currently undergoing workshops and will fly to Rajastha soon for their shooting schedules.

When we called Varunn he confirmed his presence with us.

Stay hooked to Tellychakkar.com for more updates!!!