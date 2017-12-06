Vatsal Sheth is back after his honeymoon break!

Vatsal Sheth who was undoubtedly the most desirable bachelor on Indian Television is not a single man anymore! He recently tied a knot in a hush hush wedding ceremony with fellow actor, Ishita Dutta. Soon after the wedding, Vatsal left for Singapore with his lady love and now we hear that he is already back in town and has resumed work. Vatsal is currently seen portraying the role of a flamboyant and rich businessman, ‘Kabir Raichand’ in the show ‘Haasil’ on Sony Entertainment Television.

We hear that Vatsal had quite a lot of fun on the first day at work after his wedding. His phone has not stopped ringing ever since as his family and several friends from the industry continue to shower the newlyweds with congratulatory messages, gifts and their love and blessings!

Says an overwhelmed Vatsal, “It’s good to be back! Everyone on the sets was happily surprised as no one knew about my marriage before. It has been a brief honeymoon trip as both Ishita and me had our work commitments. Though it has been a hectic day but I did have loads of fun on the sets today especially with Zayed and Nikita. Haasil is an important show for me. The storyline is quite pacey and intriguing, the viewers have been appreciating the show and our work. I look forward to their continued support and blessings. I would also like to thank everyone for showering me and Ishita with tons of love and blessings, we are very touched.”



