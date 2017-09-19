Vatsal Sheth seems to be making the most of his trip to Mauritius! The talented actor who is currently stationed in the exotic location shooting for his forthcoming thriller romantic drama series, Haasil is enjoying every bit of his stay.

Post wrap up, Vatsal indulges in adventurous water sports activities including windsurfing among several others. You will see Vatsal doing water sports in the show as well. The honey-eyed actor feels rejuvenated shooting with such a great and happy team. He says, “It was a super fun shoot and one of the best outdoor shoots I’ve been to. I have some amazing memories to take back home.”

The promo of Haasil launched recently has been widely appreciated by the audience, who couldn’t stop raving about Vatsal’s good looks and are eagerly waiting for the show and they wish this one too is similar to the series he has been a part of earlier like Ek Hasina Thi and Gehraiyaan.