Ved Thappar to enter Star Plus’ Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an interesting update from the television industry.



We exclusively broke the news of Donal Bisht replacing Jasmine Bhasin in Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji.



Now, the latest update is that actor Ved Thappar, who was a part of shows like Maharana Pratap and Colors’ 24, will be seen in Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji.



A source close to the project revealed that Ved will play a pivotal role in the show.



We couldn’t connect with Ved for a comment.



Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji also stars Donal Bisht, Ansh Bagri, and Purvi Mundada in important roles.



TellyChakkar promises readers that we will be back with further details on the same.