MUMBAI: In the interesting story of Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, produced by Rashmi Sharma Productions, Harman and Soumya are going to face a traumatic time.



We have earlier seen that Soumya gets married to Vedant.



However, now the truth is finally disclosed that Soumya planned a fake marriage with Vedant to get bail for Harman.



Mr. Bansal reveals this to Harman, as now, Vedant is adamant to marry Soumya in reality.



It will be interesting to see what unfolds next.