Vedhshree to go missing in NAZAR. Here's why!

Ritu Chaudhary Seth, who plays the role of Vedhshree in Gul Khan's Nazar on Star Plus, has been continuously shooting since the inception of the show. Although she gets random day-offs, since her husband Gautam Seth is also working, she has not had the time to spend time with him and their daughter Ivaana. She discussed this with the production house, and they decided to tweak the story a bit so that Ritu can get a few days off.

When contacted, Ritu said, 'My daughter's school will be opening next month, and we all were craving some quality time together. I conveyed this to our production house, and they are nice enough to understand that I need time off. They made the necessary adjustments so that I can get away for a couple of days.'

In the show, it will be shown that Vedhshree has met with an accident. Thus, she will be missing from the show, only so that Ritu can enjoy a mini vacation with family.

Have a good time, Ritu!