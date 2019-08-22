Vedika’s breakdown in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

MUMBAI: Star Plus' popular daily soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is gearing up for new drama and twists.



Kartik and Naira have together put in efforts to save Kairav’s life and are now happy as Kairav is out of danger.



The two stood by each other when Kairav needed them, and Vedika can see that everyone in the Goenka family has also gotten attached to Kairav.



Vedika knows that Naira has the upper hand in the family as well as over Kartik.



She removes the garland from Naira’s portrait and has an emotional breakdown where she questions Kartik about what her position in his life is now.



It will be interesting to see what Kartik says.