Veebha Anand plays a phone sex operator in Aye Zindagi

Veebha Anand who has been away from the limelight is getting back to TV after a long hiatus with Aye Zindagi. The latest fiction series is produced by BBC Worldwide India. The show, hosted by Rithvik Dhanjani is aired every Thursday on Zing.

Veebha who shot to fame as Sugana in Balika Vadhu will be seen playing the role of a girl getting sucked into the sex ​hotline call centre business, for the lure of money in the next episode of Aye Zindagi. The actress has wrapped up shooting for the show and her episode will air today evening.

Aye Zindagi is centred around the theme of the mistakes youth make and through compelling narratives, shows that​ these mistakes are not the end of them; there’s always a second chance and the choice is theirs to make.​

Speaking about the challenges she faced while essaying the role, Veebha said "​I was offered a challenging role like this after a long time. The story was honest and compelling. A lot of scenes required me to push the envelope. Hence I took it up."

The particular episode will air today, 7 pm on Zing TV. ​