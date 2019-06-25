Veena requests Prerna to leave Anurag for good in Kasautii Zindagii Kay

MUMBAI: The ongoing track of Kasautii Zindagii Kay is high on drama. Anurag and Prerna’s relationship will face a setback due to Mr. Bajaj’s entry. He is already creating a lot of problems for Anurag in his business.



In the previous episodes, we have seen that Komolika comes to meet Mr. Bajaj. She tells him that she wants Anurag to be destroyed completely.



Bajaj hates disloyalty, and this turns out to be the reason that he wants to take over Anurag's business and teach him a lesson. Meanwhile, Komolika’s prime motive is to separate Anurag and Prerna.



Meanwhile, Mohini has created major confusion between the Basu and the Sharma families.



Mohini hates Prerna and her family and thus accuses her mother of a major robbery, that of an expensive piece of jewellery.



Mohini thus frames Veena and gets her arrested. Her plan is successful as she wants to prove that the Sharma family is greedy for money and thus wants Prerna to marry Anurag.



Veena realizes her intentions and requests Prerna to leave Anurag for good and call off the marriage before it is too late.



Well, it will be interesting to see how Prerna and Anurag prove Veena’s innocence.