Home > Tv > Tv News
News

Veer to confess the reason for his vengeance in Ishqbaaaz

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
15 Mar 2018 05:05 PM

Mumbai: Star Plus’ popular daily series Ishqbaaaz will soon celebrate the festival of colours in the Oberoi mansion. Though it’s been days since Holi has culminated, the makers are currently focusing on the Holi track in the show.

The Oberoi brothers will be celebrating the festival with much zest and enthusiasm along with their partners. Shivay (Nakuul Mehta) and Anika (Surbhi Chandna) will have to maintain distance so that they are not caught by Veer (Nikitin Dheer).

Furthermore, all the Oberoi brothers along with their partners and Veer will get high on bhang. They will get intoxicated. After losing conscious, all seven of them will sit together in a circle. After speaking about other things, Veer will get into a confession mode.

What do you think about Nakuul Mehta and Surbhi Chandana?

He will confess that he is a brother of Oberoi brothers. An intoxicated Veer will tell everyone that he is Shivaay’s aunt’s son. He has only entered the mansion to take vengeance. Veer is taking a revenge for whatever happened with his mother.

Not just this, even Anika will confess that she doesn’t have any double role and she never died.

However, none of them will remember what they said in the spirit of bhang.

Will anyone of them remember? If they do what crackers will bomb in the show? To know that keep reading TellyChakkar


Tags > Star Plus, Ishqbaaaz, Nakuul Mehta, Surbhi Chandna, Nikitin Dheer, Shrenu Parikh, Mansi Shrivastava, Leenesh Mattoo, Kunal Jaisingh,

Add new comment

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Launch party of Star Bharat's Chandrashekhar

Launch party of Star Bharat's Chandrashekhar
more slideshows Click Here

Hot Downloads

Aamir Khan
Aamir Khan
Jay Soni
Jay Soni
Manish Naggdev
Shabbana Mullani
Shabbana Mullani
Zulfi Syed
Zulfi Syed
Aditya Redij
Aditya Redij
Navina Bole
Navina Bole
Prerna Wanvari
Prerna Wanvari
Leonardo DiCaprio
Leonardo DiCaprio
Sarah-Jane Dias
Sarah-Jane Dias

poll

Will you miss watching Shaleen Malhotra in Laado 2?

Will you miss watching Shaleen Malhotra in Laado 2?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Will you miss watching Krrip Suri in Jeet Gayi?

Will you miss watching Krrip Suri in Jeet Gayi?
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

past seven days