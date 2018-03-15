Veer to confess the reason for his vengeance in Ishqbaaaz

Mumbai: Star Plus’ popular daily series Ishqbaaaz will soon celebrate the festival of colours in the Oberoi mansion. Though it’s been days since Holi has culminated, the makers are currently focusing on the Holi track in the show.

The Oberoi brothers will be celebrating the festival with much zest and enthusiasm along with their partners. Shivay (Nakuul Mehta) and Anika (Surbhi Chandna) will have to maintain distance so that they are not caught by Veer (Nikitin Dheer).

Furthermore, all the Oberoi brothers along with their partners and Veer will get high on bhang. They will get intoxicated. After losing conscious, all seven of them will sit together in a circle. After speaking about other things, Veer will get into a confession mode.

He will confess that he is a brother of Oberoi brothers. An intoxicated Veer will tell everyone that he is Shivaay’s aunt’s son. He has only entered the mansion to take vengeance. Veer is taking a revenge for whatever happened with his mother.

Not just this, even Anika will confess that she doesn’t have any double role and she never died.

However, none of them will remember what they said in the spirit of bhang.

Will anyone of them remember? If they do what crackers will bomb in the show?




