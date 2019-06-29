Veer happy to get Mishti back Ruhaan heartbroken in Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka

MUMBAI: Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka 2 will witness interesting track in the upcoming episode.

In the upcoming episode, Mishti will come to know that Veer and his family were behind her kidnapping.

Veer will be shocked to learn about this and he starts to feel guilty about it. Veer and his family apologize to Mishti where Mishti shows big heart and forgives Veer.

On the other side, Ruhaan is happy to meet Mishti but Mishti is upset to break Ruhaan’s heart.

Mishti thus, thinks that the only way to make Pari happy and save her from heartbreak is to marry Veer.

It will be interesting to see if Ruhan will allow Mishiti to go back to Veer or no.