Veer has to choose between his mother or his beloved in Savitri Devi

With interesting tracks, Colors' Savitri Devi College and Hospital is moving in a fast pace. The big twists of this medical drama which is produced by Rashmi Sharma productions are keeping the audience hooked to the TV screen.

The latest development that TellyChakkar has learnt will leave the audience dumbfounded.

Earlier, we had reported Veer (Varun Kapoor) will propose Sanchi (Swardha Thigale) and she will accept his proposal. And we already know that Dr. Anand Malhotra (Mohan Kapur) will be returning from jail.

So, according to the latest turn of events, after his comeback, Anand will try to sabotage Sanchi’s image.

Yes, you read it right.

He will create a scenario wherein everyone will tend to believe that Sanchi has attempted to murder Dr. Anand. Interestingly, everyone will believe what Dr. Anand will be faking.

Further, Veer’s mother, Savitri Devi (Nishigandha Wad), will be furious with Sanchi. Annoyed with the fact that Sanchi has tried to kill Dr. Anand, Savitri will put a condition in front of Veer.

She will ask Veer to pick between his love and mother. Savitri will be very serious about the whole condition.

So, who Veer will pick is something that the viewers will only get to know in the coming episodes.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar to know more about your favorite TV shows.