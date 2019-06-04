News

Veer to kill Ruhaan ruthlessly in Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka?

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
04 Jun 2019 09:32 AM

MUMBAI: The upcoming episodes of Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka 2 will showcase shocking twists and turns.

Ruhaan and Mishti decide to reveal the truth to Veer at the right time.

The two then share a few romantic moments.

At the same time, Veer is following Mishti and wants to know who Mishti’s new love is.

Veer is shocked to know that Ruhaan is the traitor.

Veer starts beating Ruhaan up ruthlessly. The latter lies in a pool of blood.

Moreover, Veer does not let Mishti help Ruhaan, Instead, he drags her with him.

However, all of this turns out to be Mishti's nightmare. Subsequently, she wants to break the truth to Veer immediately.

How will Veer react to this truth?

Tags > upcoming episodes, Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka 2, Voot, Mishti, Veer, Ruhaan, Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka 2 Upcoming Episode, TellyChakkar, Kunal Jaisingh, Aneri Vijaani, Tejaswi Prakash Wayangankar,

