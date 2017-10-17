Colors’ Savitri Devi College & Hospital is one of the channel’s highly popular shows. The fan following of the hospital drama is too strong on social media. It has a strong online viewership base.

The viewers have been witnessing the love triangle between Veer (Varun Kapoor), Sanchi (Swarda Thigale) and Kabir (Vikram Sakhalkar). Now the latest what TellyChakkar has heard will be a treat to the loyal fans of the series.

According to a little birdie, in the coming episodes, there will be a grand sequence for the viewers. In the upcoming track, Veer will propose Sanchi. The proposition won’t just be a simple affair. From what we have heard, the track will be set on a grand scale. “Veer has been trying to suppress his feeling now so that he is able to put it out in the best possible way.” We have learnt that there is a giant set up for the whole track and Veer who has never given any speech will for the first time give a speech while proposing. “The whole track is really beautiful and it will be a delight for the viewers.”

However there will be a twist in the whole sequence. It is still under dubiety whether Sanchi will accept his proposal or decline it. What TellyChakkar knows best is whatever will be happening in the track is going to be a fun ride for its audience.