TellyChakkar, reported about Vikram Bhatt’s Twisted 2’s lead casting. We have also exclusively heard that Vikram will soon be launching his own digital platform titled VB on the Web.

One of the first web-series to be launched on the digital platform will be Untouchables. The series already has Sreejita De and Vikram Bhatt in the lead.

Latest, TellyChakkar has learned about the other principle star cast of the series. Choreographer turned actor Veer Aryan, who was last seen on big screen (Bhoomi) has been part of the venture. He is said to be playing a positive and sophisticated business tycoon.

Vidur Anand, a theatre actor from Delhi will be playing Sreejita’s ex boyfriend in the series. Vidur was last seen in Vikram Bhatt’s highly popular series Hadh. Coming from the same series, Hadh’s female lead Tithi Raaj is also a part of the show. Tithi is said to play a journalist in the project and will have a pivotal role to play.

An excited Veer confirmed his presence in the show. He shared, “this is my second stint with Vikram and so far so good! It’s a very interesting subject and the best I can say about the thriller is that I have a different look in the project.”

Vidur who also happened to be working again with the Bhatt camp was pretty elated, quipped he, “it is a great opportunity. The show is layered and really excited to be a part of it,” we couldn’t get in touch with Tithi which is why we could not get to know more about her character.

Vikram's daughter Krsna Bhatt will be directing the show. The first schedule of the series is done and just one last schedule of the shooting remains. Untouchables might get a release by the start of next year.

Moreover VB on Web platform will see shows like Untouchables, Twisted 2 and Maya 2.



